By Embracing AI, Disney Has Officially Torched Its Own Legacy

Remember when Disney used to be so against people using its intellectual property for free that it would sue even daycare centers? Or how about when it fined an elementary school for showing the "Lion King" remake at a fundraiser (via CNN)? Heck, how about just last week, when (per Variety) Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google, alleging its AI platform was infringing Disney's copyright? Well, forget about all that, because apparently daycare centers and elementary schools are filthy thieves unless they enter a partnership with the Mouse House.

Last month, Bob Iger, the Disney CEO who refuses to simply retire already and who once called the 2023 actor and writer strikes "disturbing," threatened to put AI slop on the menu by announcing that Disney+ was working toward allowing AI-generated content on the platform. Now, it seems, the real-life Scrooge McDuck has opened Pandora's box and announced that Disney has reached an agreement with OpenAI to allow 200 Disney characters — including those of the Pixar, Marvel, and "Star Wars" variety — to be used on both its Sora generative AI platform and in images generated by ChatGPT. Of course, there's a whole lot of money tied up in all this as well, with Disney investing $1 billion in OpenAI (via Variety).

Unfortunately, there's a real chance this move will prove hugely rewarding for the company. If Disney is good at anything, it's marketing, and you can be certain it will shove this billion-dollar investment down Disney+ users' throats, leaving them with little choice but to cave in and make their own AI slop.

So, sure, the short-term financial gain makes this a wise move by the guy who turned Disney into the House of Acquisitions. In the long term? We're now witnessing the decimation of the Disney legacy.