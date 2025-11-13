South Park Season 28 Has Declared War On AI Deepfakes (And The Results Are Shocking)

This episode contains spoilers for "South Park" season 28, episode 3, "Sora Not Sorry".

If there's been a recurring theme throughout this season of "South Park," it's being at the behest of a world we no longer recognize. The surprise season 28 premiere saw Jesus (Matt Stone) being worn down by what it means to be a Christian in the age of MAGA, while the following Halloween episode saw Stan (Trey Parker) resorting to crypto schemes because, in his words, South Park sucks now. Last night's episode, "Sora Not Sorry," unsurprisingly takes aim at yet another technological scourge contributing to the rise of misinformation. It even starts out like you're about to see a brand new episode of "South Park," with Red (Mona Marshall) going door to door to get people to sign her petition. Things seem immediately off once she says it's in service of getting people to smell her farts. And then, from out of nowhere, comes Santa (Parker) saying he's literally going to pee in her face. The start of the episode was, in reality, a horrifying AI deepfake video made by Butters (Stone) using OpenAI's Sora 2 generative model as a form of revenge.

Kyle (Stone) and Stan act as the voices of reason here, as they're both disheartened by what they're seeing. The video is circulated throughout the school, which understandably makes Red upset. But instead of reporting it, she decides to retaliate by interrupting a school assembly with a video that shows Butters having sex with Totoro from "My Neighbor Totoro." What follows is yet another hilarious critique on how this deranged platform plagiarizes intellectual property to do the most heinous things.