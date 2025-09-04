South Park Season 27 Uses Donald Trump (And Satan) To Tease A Classic Horror Concept

This episode contains spoilers for "South Park" season 27, episode 4, "Wok is Dead."

Sticking to an erratic release schedule is nothing new to "South Park," but it's become a real asset in its 27th season. The hit Comedy Central series has witnessed a revival of interest since its wild season premiere "Sermon on the 'Mount," which aired back in July. Lampooning Donald J. Trump as a Saddam Hussein-style figure who flaunts his teeny tiny manhood, coupled with an official White House response about how much his portrayal disappointed them, proved that "South Park" is still as relevant as it's ever been. Every new episode comes with the anticipation of water cooler event television, especially now that series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are aware that Trump is watching. I keep worrying that they won't be able to keep up given the sheer influx of escalating developments from the current administration. But the past three episodes, however, have proven that the pair have their fingers on the pulse and know exactly what they're doing.

"Wok is Dead" largely centers around Butters (Stone) becoming embroiled in the Labubu craze in order to impress Red (Mona Marshall) at her birthday party. The girls of "South Park" can't get enough of them, going so far as to fight one another in the hallways at school and perform satanic rituals in their bedrooms. It's as hilarious as it is insightful, considering the Labubu trend has made me feel out of touch with what the youths consider popular. I opened up the first Labubu unboxing video I saw during the first commercial break out of curiosity, only to see that Parker and Stone had really done their homework. ("Cute!!". The episode mostly focuses on Butters doing his best to find the rare Labubu that Red wants, but it does end up tying back to Trump (Stone).

While Butters' story takes jabs at Trump's international tariffs causing the already exorbitantly priced Labubus to skyrocket, the B-plot updates the situation between Satan (Parker) and Trump, and it's probably not what you're expecting. It turns out the "South Park" version of Satan doesn't have, say, puppy-murdering ICE secretaries watching over him. Rather, he's become pregnant with Trump's butt baby. The idea of Satan stewing over a positive pregnancy test is funny in its own right, but it also plays upon a horror movie trope that could potentially factor in later this season.