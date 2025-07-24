South Park's Season 27 Premiere Brings Back A Classic Joke To Mock Donald Trump

In an era where just about everybody wants to be the next provocateur, being a good provocateur is like finding a needle in a haystack. The best way to elicit a meaningful shock to the system requires a level of fearlessness towards the subject they're mocking, and "South Park" may have just outdone themselves with the season 27 premiere. That's a strong claim to make considering the hit animated series has been airing on Comedy Central since 1997. Series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have skewered almost every celebrity scandal, catastrophic world event, and political discord possible with the glee of two kids burning ants with a magnifying glass. They are nothing if not ruthless when they set their sights on a target they can eviscerate on their show. It makes it all the more insane that the pair pushed their own boundaries on that episode when it came to lampooning President Donald J. Trump.

In seasons past, "South Park" refrained from actually having a version of Trump in the show (well, at least in his presidential form) by having fourth grade teacher Mr. Garrison as a ludicrous stand-in, complete with the fake spray tan. But season 27 viewers witnessed a deepfake of the current sitting President wandering through the desert, removing his clothes and collapsing in the sand before his talking micropenis says "I'm Donald Trump and I endorse this message." There are plenty of ways to open a comedy series after so many years, but "South Park" didn't just swing for the fences, it torched them at a critical juncture in its parent company's history.

Paramount, who owns Comedy Central, has been embroiled in a whole number of legal developments as of late, including paying a $16 million settlement to Trump after he hit them with a lawsuit over their coverage of former Vice President Kamala Harris on "60 Minutes." The "South Park" episode, entitled "Sermon on the 'Mount," even makes a jab at this, showing the "60 Minutes" hosts falling over themselves to praise the current President with the same cadence as a hostage video. Prior to the season 27 premiere, the rights to "South Park" were being held up in litigation. Stone and Parker were starting to get frustrated about the whole thing ... that is, until a $1.5 billion deal was struck just two days ago.

"South Park" will supposedly live on over 50 episodes spread out across the next five years. Although after that boundary-pushing season premiere, it remains to be seen whether the episode will further incur Trump's wrath at Paramount. The deepfake would have been a wild bit in and of itself, but to truly skewer the sitting President, Stone and Parker went with a throwback technique.