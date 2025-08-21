South Park Season 27 Ends An 8-Year-Long Storyline And Fans Love It

"South Park" is back with its first proper season of TV in two years, and it is not missing a beat. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are waging war against not only the Trump administration, but their own parent company, Paramount Pictures, which was just acquired by Skydance Media. In the first two episodes of the season, "South Park" pulled no punches when addressing the connection between convicted felon Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (through a "Dora the Explorer" joke), it satirized the cowardice and absurdity of ICE, poked fun at the proliferation of fascist ideas in public institutions, and more.

Season 27 of "South Park" recognizes that our world is beyond parody, and even Eric Cartman is no longer an over-the-top character, but just another angry and hateful little dude — which makes Cartman furious.

Really, this is the most topical "South Park" has been in a decade, and episode 3 is no different. In the latest episode, we see Towelie travel to Washington D.C. to meet with Trump to try and legalize marijuana across the country, but all he finds are hordes of soldiers posted at every corner of the capital. He also finds every corporate head in America lining up outside the Oval Office to kiss the twice-impeached President's ass, tell him his ideas are brilliant that he doesn't have a small penis, and then present him with lavish gifts.

In the meantime, Randy Marsh is going through a crisis as his weed farm faces bankruptcy after ICE raids the farm and deports its workers. He spends the entire episode obsessing over ChatGPT and how it keeps praising his stupid ideas to save the farm, as well as microdosing on ketamine.

It's a topical episode, with the portrayal of how gullible some people are in their relationship with AI being hilariously timely and bleak. But the most significant part of the episode is how it brings to an end a storyline that's lasted for almost a decade. That's right, we finally say goodbye to Tegridy Farms.