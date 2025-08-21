South Park Season 27 Ends An 8-Year-Long Storyline And Fans Love It
"South Park" is back with its first proper season of TV in two years, and it is not missing a beat. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are waging war against not only the Trump administration, but their own parent company, Paramount Pictures, which was just acquired by Skydance Media. In the first two episodes of the season, "South Park" pulled no punches when addressing the connection between convicted felon Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (through a "Dora the Explorer" joke), it satirized the cowardice and absurdity of ICE, poked fun at the proliferation of fascist ideas in public institutions, and more.
Season 27 of "South Park" recognizes that our world is beyond parody, and even Eric Cartman is no longer an over-the-top character, but just another angry and hateful little dude — which makes Cartman furious.
Really, this is the most topical "South Park" has been in a decade, and episode 3 is no different. In the latest episode, we see Towelie travel to Washington D.C. to meet with Trump to try and legalize marijuana across the country, but all he finds are hordes of soldiers posted at every corner of the capital. He also finds every corporate head in America lining up outside the Oval Office to kiss the twice-impeached President's ass, tell him his ideas are brilliant that he doesn't have a small penis, and then present him with lavish gifts.
In the meantime, Randy Marsh is going through a crisis as his weed farm faces bankruptcy after ICE raids the farm and deports its workers. He spends the entire episode obsessing over ChatGPT and how it keeps praising his stupid ideas to save the farm, as well as microdosing on ketamine.
It's a topical episode, with the portrayal of how gullible some people are in their relationship with AI being hilariously timely and bleak. But the most significant part of the episode is how it brings to an end a storyline that's lasted for almost a decade. That's right, we finally say goodbye to Tegridy Farms.
The end of a controversial storyline
Back in 2018, season 22 of "South Park" tackled the legalization of marijuana in Colorado, in an episode where Randy convinces his wife Sharon to let him sell their house and move out to a cannabis farm he names Tegridy Farm — because he has more integrity than anyone else in town. He also recruits Towelie, who was working as an agricultural inspector at the time. The storyline continued across several seasons and virtually every "South Park" special. At one point, Randy expands the business by selling to the Chinese, but ends up in a Chinese prison and forced to make a deal with the government to kill Winnie the Pooh for some reason. He also made a strain of marijuana inspired by the pandemic that gave everyone in South Park a mustache like him. And there was also a business war between Tegridy Farms and a farm owned by the Black family.
In "The Streaming Wars" two-part special, "South Park" went all-out in mocking streaming platforms, and also had Randy lean on the fourth wall and admit that his focus on Tegridy was going too far and going nowhere. By this point, "South Park" had spent a few years changing focus away from the kids and building Randy as the main character of the show, something many fans disliked. In the eyes of many fans, Randy is simply a fun character in small doses, but not someone who can carry the show. Take a quick look at social media today, and you'll likely see tons of reactions like this from fans who are thrilled this storyline has come to an end.
After Randy gets way too into ketamine, Sharon convinces him that he needs to let the farm go. There is no business scheme they can pull that can solve the crisis and save the farm. So we get a sitcom-like ending where Randy takes one last look at their empty farmhouse, saying goodbye as he closes the door behind him while sad music plays. It's the end of an era, the end of one of the longest storylines in "South Park," and hopefully a return to a focus on the kid characters and to more small-scale adventures for Randy that don't involve big governments.