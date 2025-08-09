South Park's Most Offensive Character Has Moved Beyond Parody (And Even He Knows It)
Even after 27 years, "South Park" is still constantly evolving. The animated series not only looks different than it did in its early days, but its jokes, themes, and characters have also changed with the years. Along the way, "South Park" has learned from its own mistakes and even improved on some of its worst tendencies, be it by apologizing to Al Gore, phasing out insensitive, one-joke characters, or making the Black family vital to the show.
In season 27, "South Park" is once again rectifying some of its previous choices, like having Mr. Garrison (voiced by co-creator Trey Parker) serve as a stand-in for Donald Trump. Instead, the season premiere declares war on the indicted felon who currently occupies the oval offie, and it also makes it clear another character has changed ... or, at least, the world around him has. It's true: Eric Cartman (also Parker), one of the most despicable yet funny characters in modern TV history, has been a bigoted sociopath at the center of some of the finest episodes of "South Park" ever made On top of that, his hateful demeanor and opinions have long been a source of mockery for the cartoon. In season 27, however, it's become apparent that even Eric Cartman is beyond parody in today's upside-down world — and he knows it.
Eric Cartman in crisis
Before anyone gets the wrong idea, let's make one thing clear: Eric Cartman is not a hero, a cool guy, or anything other than a little sociopath with no redeeming qualities. Really, ever since the show's pilot episode, "South Park" has made it abundantly obvious Cartman is its primary villain. This also speaks to the elements that make "South Park" a Rorschach test, as certain viewers have decidedly misguided opinions about Cartman and who he is. Indeed, there are plenty of folks out there who (incorrectly) believe Cartman is funny and likable for saying outrageous and hateful things.
But season 27 is exploring a different side of the character. You can trace this back to "South Park" developing Cartman's mother, Liane (who's currently voiced by April Stewart), over the course of two decades from a punchline to a three-dimensional character. Now, season 27 is making it clear that Cartman is not changing, but the world around him is. His bigotry has become the norm, anti-semitism is everywhere, and racism is now the official policy, all of which is, hilariously, killing Cartman. In the season 27 premiere, Cartman is severely depressed, mourning that "woke is dead" because bigots are now proudly and openly spouting off hateful messages, all while NPR and other public programs are being shut down left and right. He even tries to kill himself rather than continue living in this cruel, fascist world.
What place does Eric Cartman have when he's not the most hateful person alive? If he's no longer the source of outrage in South Park (which, as he sees it, means he's also no longer special), then what is he? Well, in season 27's second episode, he goes on the offensive. Outraged that people like Clyde (Parker) are monetizing their bigotry, Eric tries to become a "master debater" and podcaster.
Could Cartman change?
The idea of Cartman going through an identity crisis because the world has matched his evil is absolutely hilarious, as it can only escalate from here. Suffice it to say, it's highly unlikely Cartman will truly change for good and become a social justice warrior who rallies against the bigotry he once embraced wholeheartedly.
But there is one thing the show can do. The absolute funniest thing "South Park" could do would be to have Cartman's current arc culminate in him begrudgingly teaming up with his friends to bring woke back — at least in South Park itself. There is little chance "South Park" will deviate so much from our reality that it will kick Trump out of office and improve our political climate, but it can transform its titular mountain town into a safe haven wherein Cartman is truly the worst of the worst, and outside influences don't really touch the locals' way of life. Either that or Cartman will be forced into finding something else that makes him stand out. Perhaps he'll pick up crochet.
Every season of "South Park" is currently streaming on Paramount+.