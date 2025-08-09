South Park's Most Offensive Character Has Moved Beyond Parody (And Even He Knows It)

Before anyone gets the wrong idea, let's make one thing clear: Eric Cartman is not a hero, a cool guy, or anything other than a little sociopath with no redeeming qualities. Really, ever since the show's pilot episode, "South Park" has made it abundantly obvious Cartman is its primary villain. This also speaks to the elements that make "South Park" a Rorschach test, as certain viewers have decidedly misguided opinions about Cartman and who he is. Indeed, there are plenty of folks out there who (incorrectly) believe Cartman is funny and likable for saying outrageous and hateful things.

But season 27 is exploring a different side of the character. You can trace this back to "South Park" developing Cartman's mother, Liane (who's currently voiced by April Stewart), over the course of two decades from a punchline to a three-dimensional character. Now, season 27 is making it clear that Cartman is not changing, but the world around him is. His bigotry has become the norm, anti-semitism is everywhere, and racism is now the official policy, all of which is, hilariously, killing Cartman. In the season 27 premiere, Cartman is severely depressed, mourning that "woke is dead" because bigots are now proudly and openly spouting off hateful messages, all while NPR and other public programs are being shut down left and right. He even tries to kill himself rather than continue living in this cruel, fascist world.

What place does Eric Cartman have when he's not the most hateful person alive? If he's no longer the source of outrage in South Park (which, as he sees it, means he's also no longer special), then what is he? Well, in season 27's second episode, he goes on the offensive. Outraged that people like Clyde (Parker) are monetizing their bigotry, Eric tries to become a "master debater" and podcaster.