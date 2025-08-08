South Park Season 27's Darkest Joke Is About Dora The Explorer

"South Park" has always been incendiary and controversial, from its early days as an animated show with very R-rated humor, to enough banned episodes on streaming and controversies to start international incidents. Though the last couple of seasons have been slightly less biting in their parody and commentary, "South Park" is back in season 27 with its most shocking and politically charged episodes in several years. The premiere had twice-impeached president and indicted felon Donald Trump in the role the show once gave to Saddam Hussein (as the boy toy of literal Satan). Now, the second episode turns its eyes toward the sheer modern evil of ICE.

In the new episode, Matt Stone and Trey Parker continue their war on the current administration (rather than their corporate overlords at Paramount) with an episode that follows Eric Cartman as he becomes furious over people taking what he views as his unique bigotry and hatred and turning it into a profitable business. Specifically, he gets mad that Clyde starts a podcast all about saying sexist and anti-Semitic nonsense, despite not believing any of it, simply because it makes a lot of money — riffing on right-wing grifters like Charlie Kirk.

The other storyline follows Mr. Mackey after he's fired from his job as the school counselor due to budget cuts mandated by the government. Desperate to make ends meet, Mackey accepts a gig working for ICE in kidnapping people of color and detaining them for no reason. This culminates in the episode's darkest joke, which could hint at a future episode that deals with the hottest topic in American politics right now — and it is all thanks to Dora the Explorer.