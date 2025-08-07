South Park's Latest Assault On The Trump Administration Is One Of The Show's Most Shocking Episodes

Mr. Mackey (Parker) becomes the center of attention this week, as "Got A Nut" follows the elementary school guidance counselor grappling with losing his job due to budget cuts. In wondering how he's going to make his nut, a teller informs him ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is hiring just about anybody to join up. Mr. Mackey initially resists the idea, at least until he hears that he'll be offered a $100,000 salary. "If you need a job, it's a job," says the twisted ad jingle enticing new recruits. It becomes the easiest job interview in the world, as Mr. Mackey doesn't really have to say much of anything to be welcomed onboard. Even the homebound keyboard guy from the season 10 episode "Make Love, Not Warcraft" gets inducted in. Things get truly wild with the arrival of (current) Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

There are no holds barred when it comes to making fun of the former governor of South Dakota. Throughout the episode, Noem is shown shooting all manners of puppies in the face, even the beloved scene-stealing Krypto the Super Dog from James Gunn's "Superman." It also goes to show how Stone and Parker can't quite keep up with the bizarreness of our current reality, as ex-Superman actor Dean Cain ("Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman") has now actually signed up to be an ICE agent himself (via CNN). Meanwhile, Noem's brutal skewering is a reference to her 2022 memoir "Not My First Rodeo," in which she admitted to shooting her 14 month-old dog Cricket after they supposedly ruined a hunt and killed some chickens (via Politico). In addition to her dog killing spree, of which the episode ends with her performing a mass shooting inside of a pet store, the "South Park" version of Noem also doubles down in saying the quiet part out (very, very) loud.

ICE raids are depicted as inhuman operations, as hoards of masked agents descend upon a "Dora the Explorer LIVE!" show and even heaven. That's right. Noem's mantra of "if it's brown, it must go down" goes to such extreme lengths that she literally moves heaven and earth to arrest souls that have since passed on. It's cruelty for cruelty's sake. The face-melting head of ICE even manages to execute her dead dog yet again at the pearly gates. The actual Secretary of Homeland Security has yet to respond to the episode, but I have a strong feeling that she'll have thoughts about her less-than-flattering depiction.

Mr. Mackey is the perfect character to use as a vehicle opposite Noem and her raids, considering he's constantly grappling with his inherent nature as a school counselor. It's clear that he doesn't want to be doing this, but he needs the money (the titular nut) and does it anyway. It gets to the point where Mr. Mackey becomes so good at being an ICE agent that he's invited to Mar-a-Lago, where he's set to be thanked by Trump himself for his record-breaking achievement in "rounding up the most Mexicans."