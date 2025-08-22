South Park Twists A Beloved Star Wars Movie Moment To Parody The Trump Administration

The hardest part about keeping up with television is that there's simply too much to watch, and not nearly enough time to watch them all. As someone who often has to play that game of pick and choose, "South Park" unexpectedly became the kind of water cooler event television I couldn't miss out on. Fresh off their $1.5 billion deal with Paramount, series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are no less dedicated to throwing more gas on the fires concerning their parent company and the abject cruelty of the Trump administration. The previous two episodes of the series' 27th season garnered headlines from the White House and current Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for their unflattering depictions, and I don't see that stopping anytime soon.

While last night's episode ("Sickofancy") doesn't reach the highs of the last two, it still hits a lot of great notes concerning just how broken the world really is. The Tegridy Farms saga that originated in the 22nd season of "South Park" seemingly came to an end, with a surprise ICE raid putting the Marsh family in a real bind. Randy (Trey Parker) is predictably more upset about losing his Mexican workforce than about these people being kidnapped by masked agents of the U.S. government. He doesn't want to lose the farm and, as last week established, the folks of "South Park" still need to make their nut, m'kay?

The central focus of Stone and Parker's ire this week is the rampant usage of ChatGPT in everything from romantic relationships to therapeutic catharsis, and even business plans. Much to Sharon's annoyance, Randy uses the chatbot (and a whole lot of ketamine) to form "Techridy" or, as his ad puts it, an AI-powered marijuana platform for global solutions. It's a great jab at the Silicon Valley tech-bros forming dead-end AI startups with their ludicrous ambitions in one hand and a microdose of ketamine in the other. In an effort to get Trump (Matt Stone) to reclassify weed as a legal drug nationwide, the Marsh patriarch decides to send Towelie (Vernon Chatman) to present a mysterious offering, pulling a "Return of the Jedi" in the process.