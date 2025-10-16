South Park's Latest Episode Is Very Strange, And Not For The Reasons You'd Think

This episode contains spoilers for "South Park" season 28, episode 1, "Twisted Christian."

Last night's "South Park" was weird for a whole number of reasons. Keeping with Matt Stone and Trey Parker's commitment to parodying the trends of the time, "Twisted Christian" sees the mysterious 6-7 meme pick up with just about every kid in school. This is where I show my age in admitting that I still don't entirely know what the Gen Alpha term means, but in the episode itself, it's both an inside joke and a cause for concern among other parties. Tech billionaire Peter Thiel (Stone) soon becomes a pawn of Lil Vance and his plans to stop the Antichrist, otherwise known as the butt baby of President Donald J. Trump (Stone) and Satan (Parker). The episode ends with an "Exorcist"-esque confrontation between Thiel and Eric Cartman (Parker), who can't help but vomit every time someone indulges the 6-7 bit. There's even a side plot involving Jesus (Stone) and PC Principal (Parker) arguing over what it means to be a real Christian, and yet, none of this is the strangest thing about last night's episode.

Hours before "Twisted Christian" aired on Comedy Central, The Wrap reported that the episode wouldn't be the sixth episode of season 27, but the premiere of season 28. It was assumed that season 27 would consist of 10 episodes throughout 2025. The trade added that, while we may be on a new season, the remaining four episodes Stone and Parker are contracted for this year will be released over the next few months. So, what happened? The "South Park" co-creators, as well as Paramount, have yet to comment on the sudden shift, which leaves it all open to interpretation at this point.