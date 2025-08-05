Disney Had A Controversial Plan For Dwayne Johnson's Moana Role (But It Failed Miserably)

As much as Silicon Valley, lobbyists, and power-hungry, greedy executives would want you to believe AI is an inevitable future, we have finally reached the point where the court of public opinion is having real sway in the use of AI — at least when it comes to Hollywood. This is to say, keep using "clanker" (the term clone soldiers used to refer to battle droids in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars") as a derogatory term for robots and AI, and keep calling it out as something bad whenever a studio threatens to use the environment-killing tech.

Case in point, Disney had not one but two big attempts to include AI in big-budget, big-profile movies shut down for fear of repercussion (both legal and from the public's opinion). The news comes from the Wall Street Journal, in a report about Disney attempting to get around the busy schedule of Dwayne Johnson while making the live-action "Moana" movie by using AI to digitally clone Johnson when he couldn't be on set.

The plan was to use Johnson's cousin, Tanoai Reed (who has already worked as Johnson's stunt double since "The Scorpion King") as a body double and then task AI company Metaphysic (who worked on Robert Zemeckis' "Here") to create deepfakes of Johnson's face to be placed on top of Reed's performance. Despite spending 18 months negotiating with Metaphysic after Johnson approved the plan, and spending who knows how much money to try and cheat their way out of paying VFX artists to do what they've been doing for years, Disney scrapped the whole digital body double idea. The reasoning was that Disney executives were worried that the studio "couldn't claim ownership over every element of the film if AI generated parts of it."