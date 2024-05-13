How Marvel Turned Chris Evans Into 'Skinny Steve' For Captain America: The First Avenger

Before later movies characterized by their muddy CGI and digital collage of actors, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actually pulled off some cool filmmaking tricks with the help of special effects. Case in point: the puny, pre-serum version of Steve Rogers fans of the then-new series saw in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger." According to The Wrap, the movie achieved Steve's original look via a combination of strategies, and scenes set before his transformation into the Cap we know were actually shot three times.

In one version of the scene, Chris Evans would stand in place and deliver his lines. In another, a scrawnier stand-in — "Atonement" and "Merlin" actor Leander Deeny — would perform in his place. In a third variation, the scene was reportedly filmed without any actor. This gave the effects team tons of footage to work their magic on. While productions typically shoot out of order, The Wrap notes that Evans typically shot the scenes first, allowing Deeny to step in and follow his lead for the second round of filming.

"Leander is the unsung hero of this," visual effects supervisor Edson Williams told TheWrap. "He was very dedicated and he was very aware of mimicking Chris' timing. He wasn't trying to get his performance out there. It's his biggest credit and it's a role where you never see his face." In a behind-the-scenes featurette shared by JoBlo, the crew dug into the granular details of the process, explaining that they would sometimes also employ green screen and tracking markers and that they had to digitally slim down Deeny, too. It also took as many as nine different effects companies to make puny Steve a reality, according to the featurette, though Lola Visual Effects did much of the work we see on screen.