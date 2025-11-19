Why The Owl House's Creator Encouraged Fans To Pirate Her Disney+ Series

Piracy and animation have a fascinating relationship. Though Hollywood has waged war on piracy for decades, with claims that it costs theaters $1 billion per year, it has served an instrumental role in the rise in popularity of anime in the West. From the early days of VHS bootlegs that exposed a whole generation to movies like "Akira," to making inaccessible shows like "Neon Genesis Evangelion" suddenly available for the masses, to the early days of the internet when brand-new episodes of anime were translated and subtitled by fans who shared episodes online as soon as they finished airing in Japan, the medium would not be where it is today without piracy. Crunchyroll, the absolute biggest streaming platform specializing in anime, started out as a pirate site using fan-subbed uploads of shows and movies from East Asia.

So the conversation around piracy is complicated, especially when it comes to animation. Some animators, like Jorge R. Gutierrez, have even jokingly praised the existence of bootleg versions of their movies, and most recently, "The Owl House" creator Dana Terrace made a surprising statement encouraging fans to pirate her own TV show.

Last week, Terrace took to X to tell her followers to "Unsubscribe from Disney+. Pirate Owl House. I don't care," ending the tweet with "F*** gen AI."

This comes in the wake of Disney preparing to shoot itself in the foot and completely obliterate its legacy and reputation as one of the most beloved studios in Hollywood history as Bob Iger revealed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Disney+ will soon allow user-generated AI content on the streaming platform.