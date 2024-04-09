MPA Claims Piracy Costs Theaters $1 Billion Per Year – And They Have A Plan To Stop It [CinemaCon 2024]

CinemaCon is currently going on in Las Vegas, with theater owners and members of the industry on hand to examine the state of the movie business. One issue that's already come up in a big way is piracy. Motion Picture Association (MPA) Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin took the stage during the State of the Industry presentation on Tuesday and spoke passionately about the matter of people pirating films. Rivkin boldly claimed that piracy costs theaters an estimated $1 billion at the box office annually right now. But the MPA isn't content to just let that continue, as it's also announced a plan to help fight the problem.

Rivkin revealed that the MPA now plans to work with Congress to enact site-blocking legislation in the U.S. This is not the first time that such legislation has been proposed, but as Rivkin pointed out, more than 60 countries around the world have adopted such measures. "Site blocking works," he declared while adding that "it substantially decreases piracy." In theory, if that $1 billion figure is correct, the total global box office could have hit $10 billion in 2023 as opposed to $9 billion. It may not be as simple as that, but we are talking about a huge slice of the pie here.

Rivkin also had strong words about those who operate piracy websites. "The perpetrators are real-life mobsters," he said before adding, "Many of whom engage in child pornography, prostitution, drug trafficking, and so many other societal ills." Rivkin then explained what, in practice, such legislation would accomplish: