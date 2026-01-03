One Of The Best Sci-Fi Movies Of The 2010s Is Set In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you label a science-fiction story's future setting with a specific date, then eventually the world will catch up to that date. Since the fictional world (probably) won't resemble the real world, this can lessen the movie's impact or simply show its age. As of this new year, one movie in that category is "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," released in 2014 and set in 2026.

"Dawn" was set 10 years after "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," which ended with a virus that kills humans but boosts ape intelligence spreading across the globe. During that decade human civilization has collapsed into refugee colonies while Caesar's (Andy Serkis) apes have built a primitive society. Unless I missed some important news, the world does not look like that right now (but it's got a whole year to catch up).

Now, "Dawn" is not alone in its poor future predictions. Take "Star Trek." The classic episode "Space Seed" said that in the 1990s, Earth would be embroiled in a "Eugenics Wars" where genetically-engineered superhumans tried to take over. The 1990s came and went, and nothing like that happened. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2 rewrote the timeline to move the Eugenics Wars up to the mid 21st century, but that's just forestalling; once we get to 2050, the same problem will return.

Another, more minor example is "Star Trek: The Next Generation" predicting that Irish Unification would happen in 2024, which ultimately didn't come to pass. Other sci-fi movies once set in a possible future, but now in the past, include "Escape from New York" (made in 1981, set in 1997), "Blade Runner" (made in 1982, set in 2019), and even the original, fiercely underrated "Conquest of the Planet of the Apes" (made in 1972, set in 1991).