No One Talks About One Of The Best Sci-Fi Sequels Ever

1972's "Conquest of the Planet of the Apes" is a movie I'm betting many of you haven't seen. I'd like to make the case that you should amend that. How, dear reader, is it that this is relevant right now in 2024? With the release of "Dune: Part Two" upon us, there has been much discussion recently about great sci-fi sequels. Many of the early reactions to Denis Villeneuve's film have effusively praised "Dune: Part Two" as one of the greatest sequels in the genre of all time, right up there with "The Empire Strikes Back." While I have yet to see Mr. Villeneuve's film (as of this writing), it got me thinking about the genre that I love so much and the sequels I think hit it out of the park. That brings us to the movie at hand.

Directed by J. Lee Thompson, "Conquest" is the fourth film in the franchise and it largely stands on its own two feet. It picks up years after the events of "Escape from the Planet of the Apes" and focuses on Caesar (Roddy McDowall), the now-grown son of Cornelius and Zira. Smarter than so many of the other apes that have been enslaved by mankind in large military states that exist in the aftermath of a pandemic, Caesar ends up leading the apes in a revolution against the humans. It starts as a kind of delightfully corny, relatively low-budget-looking sequel with something to say. But by the time the third act rolls around, it evolves into something downright profound.

Sure, maybe some of you have seen the film. But to add some complication to the matter, perhaps you haven't seen the version of the film that leads me to put it on this very high pedestal. That's because the theatrical version which often airs on TV castrates Thompson and writer Paul Dehn's original vision — a vision that is much darker and stands a cut above the version that audiences saw in theaters in 1972.