Best Picture Oscar Winners Of The 21st Century, Ranked

Whenever another Oscars ceremony comes and goes, movie fans across the globe either celebrate the institutional recognition of their favorite movies of the year or seriously question the judgment of the Academy. Will those honored by the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies see their performances stand the test of time? Did Best Director go to the most deserving filmmaker? Did the Best Picture winner truly earn the prize? There's only one way to find out.

Best Picture winners age with wild unpredictability. Some are hailed as instant, revolutionary classics in the moment and later dismissed as overhyped or quietly forgotten entirely. Meanwhile, others are denounced the very evening they take the stage. Taking a look back at recent history, we've ranked every Best Picture winner of the 21st century so far. Here, we'll not only determine which films have fallen by the wayside but celebrate those which remain the best of the best.