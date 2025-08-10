This Matt Damon Crime Movie Is Considered One Of The Best Of The 21st Century

Let me start by saying I know that, throughout his career, Matt Damon has taken on roles that fall into the category of "slimy jerk." For one, there's "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and years after his turn in "The Departed," he provided audiences with some heel turns in "Interstellar" and "The Last Duel," just to name a few. Still, "The Departed" is a particularly odious role for Damon, and that's why it's one of his all-time best performances.

Don't be distracted by Jack Nicholson's powerful and terrifying performance as Frank or Leonardo DiCaprio's twitchy Billy, who always seems to be hanging on by a thread. Focus on Damon's Colin, because he's the narrative glue that holds "The Departed" together. By choosing Colin as his protégé, Frank ensures that he becomes a father figure to a vulnerable young man, which, if you're a cynic like me, points to the fact that Frank is always thinking two steps ahead (because, once Colin joins the MSP, he can serve as Frank's mole). Colin presents himself as an upstanding man and detective to both his squad and Madolyn, but that's what makes him so insidious. He is, to use the film's parlance, an absolute rat who only cares about his own status and safety, and without getting into specifics — again, in case you get to experience this movie for the first time — he'll throw absolutely anybody under the bus to save his own skin, including Frank, the closest thing he has to a father.

When Colin gets his comeuppance, it feels both richly deserved and somehow sort of wrong, because, alongside Billy, he's ostensibly one of the movie's protagonists. Still, if you fully realize exactly how, to use my own adjective, "slimy" Colin is throughout the entire movie, he has the potential to make your skin crawl, and that's a great role for Damon, a guy whose public image and general affability can sometimes trick audiences into siding with him. He's phenomenal in this movie, and he's just one of many reasons to watch it.

"The Departed" is amazing, and if you haven't seen it, you should absolutely remedy that (and consider the rest of the Times' list, which includes some real gems).