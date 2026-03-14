10 Best Movies Nominated For The Best Picture Oscar, According To Letterboxd

With the Academy Awards on the horizon, Letterboxd seems like the place to be. The site might be known for its users' controversial takes and pithy reviews (some of which are featured below), but it's also a virtual theater lobby for some of the most passionate and engaged movie fans online. So we took a look at how nearly a century of Oscars nominees fared in such an environment.

To have been considered for this list, a film must have been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. This does mean that some well-reviewed films that have placed near the top of the site's Top 500 rankings do not qualify for inclusion. That said, the film does not need to have won the award to be included.

What makes this list particularly fascinating to us is seeing which films remain celebrated and culturally relevant among the world's most avid cinephiles. Just outside the top 10, you'll find an intriguing mix of features without apparent genre bias: the airtight thriller "Whiplash," the fantasy franchise sequel "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," the Golden Age noir "Sunset Boulevard," the seminal romantic comedy "The Apartment," and the haunting war epic "Apocalypse Now." This trend carries over into the main list below, revealing that moviegoing appetites seem as large and diverse as they've ever been.

Here are the best movies nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, according to Letterboxd.