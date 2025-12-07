Why Francis Ford Coppola Believed The Godfather's Success Ruined His Career

Francis Ford Coppola's relationship with "The Godfather," the film that turned him into a filmmaking icon and earned him his first Academy Award (for Best Adapted Screenplay, which he shared with Mario Puzo), has always been complicated. The first film was an offer the promising director, who had yet to direct a box office success, couldn't refuse. Ultimately, he warmed to the project when he realized it could be a family-focused saga instead of a tawdry gangster flick, but finishing the movie on his own terms nearly broke him.

The making of "The Godfather" is such an intriguing story that Paramount+ made a television series about it. Coppola courted disaster by casting the notoriously mercurial Marlon Brando, allowing director of photography Gordon Willis to give the film a chiaroscuro aesthetic, and generally pushing back against studio notes. He didn't want to make this movie in the first place, but now that he'd found a way to imbue it with a tragic Sicilian soul, he wasn't about to let the suits force him to compromise.

Coppola triumphed. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture, and spawned a sequel that earned him his first Best Director trophy. The first movie gave him leverage to make "The Conversation," a brilliant thriller that no studio would touch (one that Paramount greenlit only if he promised to direct "The Godfather Part II"), and set him down a path toward his magnum opus "Apocalypse Now" (which many of your favorite directors consider to be the greatest film of all time). Nevertheless, Coppola believes "The Godfather" ruined his career. I'm not sure this tracks, but let's hear the maestro out.