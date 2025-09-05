The Box Office Flop That Nearly Ended Francis Ford Coppola's Career (But Is Actually Great)

Francis Ford Coppola's 1982 musical "One from the Heart" opens with the rattle of a roulette pill over a black screen. The shouts, dings, hopes, and lamentations of the casino are nowhere to be heard. It's just that damn ball clattering across that spinning wheel, daring bettors to pick a number and a color. When the rotation slows, and the pill finds its slot, the red-light logo of Zoetrope Studios cuts through the dark of the theater.

Coppola's wager? Everything. He'd pushed all-in on the outsized dream of an artist-controlled movie studio nestled in the heart of Hollywood. Everyone who bought a ticket to see the film on opening day knew that the most celebrated filmmaker of the 1970s had risked it all to revolutionize an exclusionary industry. He wanted every craftsperson of every creed/color/class to soar as far as their talent would take them, to know that the people with the money cared more about the art than the business. He wanted to democratize the most influential creative medium of the 20th century because the more palpably people of different backgrounds connected with their fellow human beings, the better we'd understand each other. He wanted utopia.

And every person who took a seat in those sparsely populated theaters 42 years ago knew he'd already gone bust.

"One from the Heart" was a fiasco. Critics derided the $26 million production as a cold-hearted technical exercise. Why had the director who'd helped rescue Hollywood from its old-school excesses made what was essentially the kind of laden backlot musical audiences had rejected over a decade ago? Moviegoers caught the stench and stayed the hell away.

"One from the Heart" was quickly pulled from theaters after posting a paltry $636,796 gross in the United States. Coppola's dream was dashed. He'd bet on red and spent the next two decades taking for-hire gigs to cover to scurry back into the black. He found solvency in the wine business, but this one-time lion of a filmmaker lost his roar. And this is a tragedy because "One from the Heart" was only ever a triumph, as many discovered when they experienced its sui generis beauty in theaters via the release of a restored director's cut in January 2024.