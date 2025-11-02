The Godfather Kicked Off A '70s Hollywood Trend That Continues To This Day

Although "Star Wars" and "Jaws" are often credited with kicking off the modern blockbuster, you can argue it was "The Godfather" in 1972 that truly laid the groundwork for it. "The Godfather" was not only a critical success but also a massive box office hit, grossing $250 million worldwide against a $6-7 million budget. The movie was what the New York Times dubbed in 1978 a "super-grosser," defined as a "truly great film" that not only made tons of money but became a "national obsession." It was a movie so popular and important that you simply had to see it, or else you were missing out.

Besides money and cultural influence, what defines a super-grosser? That same NYT piece attempted to find some key traits they shared, and a big one was the music. "The Godfather," "Star Wars," and "Jaws" all had showy, instantly-recognizable scores, and the first two would even be played on some radio stations. As the piece noted, "The 'Star Wars' and 'Godfather' themes, when played over the radio, provided these films with far more free advertising than even their lavish promotional budgets could buy." Meanwhile, all an amateur piano player needs to do is jokingly play the E and F note at a house party and they'll have organically reminded everyone to go rewatch "Jaws."

The other defining feature, the NYT noted, was that these movies needed to feel like cultural events. Michael Eisner, at that point the president of Paramount, was quoted in the piece underlining the newfound importance of audiences seeing a movie simply because they thought everyone else would be seeing it. The goal of a movie trailer, he said, "was to get the audience lined up for a hit before it even happens."