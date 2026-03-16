Why Sean Penn Wasn't At The 2026 Oscars

Many of the categories at the 98th Academy Awards were absolutely stacked, but "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" led the winners' list during last night's ceremony. Those wins are well-deserved, along with some pleasantly surprising ones like Amy Madigan being awarded for her unforgettable supporting role in "Weapons" and "KPop Demon Hunters" winning Best Animated Feature Film.

Among the major awards that Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" won last night (including Best Picture) was the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, which went to Sean Penn, who plays Col. Steven J. Lockjaw in the film. This was the actor's third Oscar win, with his previous awards for Best Actor being for "Mystic River" and "Milk" in 2004 and 2009, respectively. Although Penn's performance in PTA's action-thriller has been prominently featured in 2026's awards discourse, the actor did not turn up for the Oscars ceremony. "Sean Penn couldn't be here this evening, or didn't want to, so I'll be accepting the award on his behalf," said presenter Kieran Culkin, who won last year's Best Supporting Actor award for his work in "A Real Pain."

Per a recent report by The New York Times, Penn skipped the ceremony and headed to Europe instead, with the intention of visiting Ukraine. The actor's representative declined to comment on the matter.