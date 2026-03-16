The Only Actors To Win Three Or More Oscars

The list of Best Supporting Actor nominations at the 98th Academy Awards was one of the most stacked categories of the night, from Delroy Lindo in "Sinners" to Benicio del Toro's scene-stealing performance as Sensei Sergio in "One Battle After Another." But the win has officially gone to del Toro's co-star Sean Penn for his performance as the evil Colonel Steven Lockjaw. We at /Film consider Colonel Lockjaw one of the greatest movie villains of 2025 — he's a buffoon but also a genuinely dangerous white supremacist — and it appears the Academy agreed.

This marks Penn's third Oscar win; he previously won Best Actor for "Mystic River" in 2004, where he played Jimmy Markum (a former Boston gangster and grieving father of a murdered girl) and then Best Actor again in 2009 for "Milk" (as Harvey Milk, the openly gay mayor of San Francisco who was assassinated in 1978).

Prior to his "Mystic River" win, Penn had been nominated for Best Actor three times: in 1996 for "Dead Man Walking" (as Matthew Poncelet, a man sentenced to death row), in 2000 for "Sweet and Lowdown" (as jazz musician Emmet Ray), and then in 2002 for "I Am Sam" (as Sam Dawson, an intellectually disabled single father).

His win for "One Battle After Another" puts Penn in a rather exclusive club of people who have won three or more Oscars for acting. Who are the others?