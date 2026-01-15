5 Best Movie Villains Of 2025, Ranked

All things considered, 2025 was a pretty good year for movies. Since a great film is all the greater with the right villain, that leaves us plenty of options to choose the best bad guys of 2025 cinema. In narrowing it down to the top five, we must set the criteria for a great villain and ask the right questions.

Compiling the best movie villains of 2025, is a villain worthy of inclusion because their actor delivered an unforgettable performance? Were they a scary presence onscreen? Did they have a valid point/justification to their actions, or did they not and still remain compelling in spite of that? Does their role in the movie say anything at all about the problems and/or real villains we face in the world right now?

The best villains are the ones that tick "yes" in all those categories. Though there were many worthy contenders that could merit an honorable mention, there was never any real doubt for me that it had to be some variation of this line-up.