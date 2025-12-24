2025 Shut Down The Most Tired Movie Argument Of All Time (And It Made Some People Really Mad)

Whenever anyone in a creative field expresses any kind of political sentiment, hordes of people tend to insist that the person espousing said opinion should shut up and stick to what they "know," whether that's music, filmmaking, or sports (the latter isn't necessarily a creative pursuit, but you get what I mean). This tends to go hand in hand with people insisting that art isn't political, but that's not true; even William Shakespeare trafficked in political art by writing histories that looked favorably on Tudor ancestors like Henry V and unfavorably on that dynasty's fallen enemies like Richard III. Claiming that art and politics aren't compatible is a tired argument, and I think a slate of 2025 releases may have finally put that particular take to rest.

It's no secret that 2025 has been a particularly divided year when it comes to politics — not just in the United States, but in the world writ large. Even though several of the films I'm going to talk about here were, to be fair, written long before we all experienced one of the most intensively divisive political eras the globe has ever seen, the fact of the matter is that some of them were prescient, some of them were pointed, and all of them were deeply political and not shy about that fact whatsoever. That alone is refreshing; like it or not, politics are a part of the human experience. More and more often, political games affect people's personal bottom lines, whether that's related to their cost of living or their ability to marry the person they love. Movies like "One Battle After Another," "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," and "Sinners," just to name a few, tackle that exact conundrum directly. And honestly? The results are pretty spectacular.