15 Most Underrated Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

Writer/director Ari Aster's "Eddington" is designed to be unpleasant, mean, and leave you feeling like every problem plaguing modern American life has just spit in your face and pushed you down a rocky hill and into a pit of cacti. It's one of the least-fun movies released in 2025. It's also one that captures the the sheer baffling terror of being alive right now.

Joaquin Phoenix, at his gonzo best, plays the increasingly erratic sheriff of a small New Mexico town torn asunder by the COVID-19 pandemic, right wing conspiracy theories, and the long arm of big tech. Aster uses horror movie language to send the audience spiraling into an unpleasant descent alongside the film's lead, bringing the rotten culture of the modern internet kicking and screaming in the real world and asking us to examine how we can find any of this acceptable. "Eddington" is a violent horror Western about how social media has turned our brains into microwaved milk. It doesn't care about nuance — like a TikTok doom scroll, it's here to pummel you.

"Eddington" was a box office bomb. It was also critically divisive, earning raves alongside pans that dragged it with utter ferocity. Any movie that can divide audiences like that is one that deserves a lingering look of some kind. Any movie that makes people dig in their heels in either direction is one that every movie fan should seek out and see, just so they can be a part of the conversation. We're going to be talking about "Eddington" for years, and it's going to be required for every movie fan to have something to say about it. Join now, while the ongoing debate is still fresh. (Jacob Hall)