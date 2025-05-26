Dangerous Animals Offers A Nasty, Brutal Twist On A Steven Spielberg Classic

The other part of Tucker's internal justification for his killings is that, in his mind, he's not actually killing anyone. His modus operandi is to hook his victims up to a crane and dip them into the ocean after chumming the waters, making certain that a hungry shark will come along and have his victim for dinner. It's this aspect of "Dangerous Animals" which lends its serial killer story some intriguing color and its shark attack heritage a nasty, brutal twist. While many of Tucker's habits can be seen in many a serial killer movie — the man kidnaps his victims, drugs them, holds them in a locked compartment in his boat, and keeps a memento of their deaths to enjoy and relive later — his method of murder is comparable to far fewer ancestors. The closest relative to Tucker would be Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) from Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof," which contains a whole "Psycho"-esque scene of an authority figure explaining how Mike's car is his preferred weapon. Thus, sharks are Tucker's version of a knife, chainsaw, or more traditional implement of murder.

As rare as this plot element is in the serial killer movie, it's even more rare in the shark attack movie. While there have certainly been killer shark films which pay lip service to the reality that sharks are not insidious, pre-meditated murderers, most killer shark movies depict the animals as cold and ruthless beasts who are nearly unsurvivable. This depiction can be traced back to "Jaws," which turned the great white shark into a nearly-supernatural creature, for reasons both intentional (to pump up the horror and suspense) and necessary (to get around the production's mechanical shark not working). "Dangerous Animals" seeks to take the onus off the killer shark, using their dangerous but not malicious nature as a comparison point to Tucker's fully cognizant evil. The film's riff on "Jaws" isn't merely incidental, but deliberate. As Byrne states within the movie's official press materials:

"...the more I thought about it, the more excited I got about the chance to make a shark film where the shark isn't the obvious antagonist. I thought, if 'Jaws' turned the shark into a monster then this could be the long overdue film to correct the cruel misconception by pointing the finger at the real monster: man."

Byrne's film accomplishes this goal by not only presenting the distinction between an animal's nature and a man's murderous choice, but by using the Final Girl character of Zephyr (Hassie Harrison) as a much closer human analogue to a shark's actual behavior. Ironically, while it makes the shark a little less scary, it only increases the fear of men who might seek to use those sharks — or anything in the natural world — for nefarious purposes. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, indeed.

"Dangerous Animals" hits theaters on June 6, 2025.