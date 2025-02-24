The 15 Best Shark Movies Of All Time, Ranked

As the poet Tracy Jordan once told Kenneth the Page, "Here's some advice I wish I would have got when I was your age: Live every week like it's Shark Week." The "30 Rock" legend was referring to the Discovery Channel's yearly celebration of all things shark, a programming event where they fill every hour of airtime with nature specials about the terribly toothy monsters. There are enough fictional movies about sharks, however, that you can easily live every single day like it's Shark Day.

If we're being honest, though, many shark movies are pretty bad. That's what made SyFy's "Sharknado" franchise so good — at least for the first few movies. The franchise expertly skewered shark movies made on the cheap, celebrating questionable CGI as something to be cheered rather than jeered. Shark movie fans know that we have to put up with a garbage to find a gem.

There are plenty of good shark movies, though, but they're often good for different reasons. Some are so-bad-they're-great, while others are legitimately excellent. Some go for gore and over-the-top nonsense, while others prefer to build tension and aim to unnerve rather than shock. We love shark movies for many reasons, and this list celebrates the best shark movies out there.