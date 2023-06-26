Why We'll Never See An R-Rated Cut Of The Meg

Bigger isn't always better, and gorier isn't always scarier. That's a discovery that director Jon Turteltaub ("National Treasure") made in the midst of directing the giant killer shark movie "The Meg" starring Jason Statham. Originally intending "The Meg" to teeter the line between a hard PG-13 and a soft R-rated blood feast, there were a lot of chunks of flesh that sadly ended up on the cutting room floor. From the jump, "The Meg" was always going to be refreshingly self-aware and not afraid to make fun of itself. Why else would you cast Statham, an action superstar who has never shied away from a knowing nod or wink to the camera?

The inherent absurdity of a team of researchers discovering a 75-foot-long Carcharocles Megalodon shark in the deep recesses of the Mariana Trench is already baked into the story, so why not go all the way and make a bigger, bloodier, cartoon version of Steven Spielberg's "Jaws?" Isn't that ultimately the point? Unleashing Meg on an unsuspecting populace of sun worshipping beach bums and drunken teens on summer vacay seems tailor-made for astonishing levels of death, debauchery, destruction, and general chaos.

To the dismay of horror fans looking for a hefty dose of bloodshed to go along with their large popcorn, "The Meg" left much to be desired as far as graphic violence was concerned when it hit theaters in August of 2018. The real reason why "The Meg" didn't have the certain quota of monster mayhem many expected came down to dollars and cents, a stark financial reality that kept Turteltaub and crew from turning the film into a full-on gore fest.