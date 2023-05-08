Meg 2: The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham Returns To Fight Three More Giant Sharks

The Film Gods observed the release of Jason Statham Takes On A Prehistoric Megalodon With His Bare Hands, aka "The Meg," back in 2018 and saw that it was good. (So, too, did certain outlets such as /Film in our review, bravely speaking out in defense of the shark-snacking blockbuster upon release.) Then, after years of waiting for updates, the Film Gods finally deigned to give their blessing to the production of what would eventually be called "Meg 2: The Trench" ... and we will see that this will most likely be good, too, especially if that early, dino-chomping footage screened during CinemaCon is any indication.

Now, we're getting our first real look at the utter madness in store for us as Warner Bros. has seen fit to release the official trailer for "Meg 2." Not only does this sequel bring back Jason Statham as everyone's favorite rescue diver/action hero extraordinaire Jonas Taylor — I absolutely had to look up his character's name and I'm just now realizing how funny it is that "Jonas" is an anagram of "Jason" — but it also features another killer megalodon and, incredibly enough, will be directed by talented indie filmmaker Ben Wheatley, of all people. I don't make the rules, people, I simply go where the Film Gods tell me to go.

In any case, we now have 100% more "Meg" footage to obsess over than we did 10 minutes ago, and that's reason enough to celebrate. Thought it was safe to venture out to the giant megalodon-infested waters? HA, think again!