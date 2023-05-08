Meg 2: The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham Returns To Fight Three More Giant Sharks
The Film Gods observed the release of Jason Statham Takes On A Prehistoric Megalodon With His Bare Hands, aka "The Meg," back in 2018 and saw that it was good. (So, too, did certain outlets such as /Film in our review, bravely speaking out in defense of the shark-snacking blockbuster upon release.) Then, after years of waiting for updates, the Film Gods finally deigned to give their blessing to the production of what would eventually be called "Meg 2: The Trench" ... and we will see that this will most likely be good, too, especially if that early, dino-chomping footage screened during CinemaCon is any indication.
Now, we're getting our first real look at the utter madness in store for us as Warner Bros. has seen fit to release the official trailer for "Meg 2." Not only does this sequel bring back Jason Statham as everyone's favorite rescue diver/action hero extraordinaire Jonas Taylor — I absolutely had to look up his character's name and I'm just now realizing how funny it is that "Jonas" is an anagram of "Jason" — but it also features another killer megalodon and, incredibly enough, will be directed by talented indie filmmaker Ben Wheatley, of all people. I don't make the rules, people, I simply go where the Film Gods tell me to go.
In any case, we now have 100% more "Meg" footage to obsess over than we did 10 minutes ago, and that's reason enough to celebrate. Thought it was safe to venture out to the giant megalodon-infested waters? HA, think again!
Catch some waves ... and Meg 2: The Trench trailer!
Get your harpoons and fancy underwater submarines, folks, because our first extended look at "Meg 2: The Trench" is here. I don't know about you, but my day has suddenly improved exponentially. Who knew that the cure to the weekday doldrums would be watching hordes of innocents getting terrorized by yet another kaiju-sized shark — actually, make that multiple kaiju-sized sharks — out for blood?
"The Meg" sequel features the return of Jason Statham, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Page Kennedy from the original movie, which was based on the novel by author Steve Alten. The sequel, as you'll likely not be surprised to learn, pulled from Alten's follow-up book titled "The Trench," which continues the misadventures of the man who simply can't stop running into prehistoric aquatic animals that should've been extinct by now. It's a pretty specific niche to find yourself in, admittedly, but somebody has to do it!
Directed by Wheatley with a script credited to writers Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris (the original writers on the 2018 film, as well), "Meg 2: The Trench" also stars newcomers Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Wu Jing, and more.
The greatest cinematic sequel of our time (what, too much?) swims into theaters on August 4, 2023.
Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.