How Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag Weaponizes A Beloved James Bond Actor

This article contains spoilers for "Black Bag."

In 1995's "Goldeneye," the recently appointed head of MI6 known as M (Judi Dench) gives superspy James Bond, 007, a dressing down. She tells him point-blank that she regards him as "a sexist, misogynist dinosaur" and "A relic of the Cold War," someone whose methods, despite being in service of common goals for Queen and country, are antiquated, dangerous, and offensive. The James Bond films (as produced by EON Productions from 1962-2020) would indulge in making metatextual commentary on their spy protagonist from time to time, ever since George Lazenby winked at the camera and mentioned "the other fella" at the start of 1968's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." This meta comment by M in "Goldeneye" had a bit more depth than usual, however, alluding to several aspects of the character. It hung a hat on the resurgence of the problematic Bond character during a decade that was priding itself on social consciousness (then called "political correctness," now called "woke") while also winking at Bond fans regarding his most recent recasting. As now played by Pierce Brosnan, the moment in "Goldeneye" sets the tone for his Bond tenure.

Brosnan's approach to the role was so well-rounded and gregarious that he's become some fans' favorite over the likes of Sean Connery and Daniel Craig. As Bond, Brosnan brought the gruffness of Connery's take on the character and blended it with Roger Moore's whimsical sarcasm, finishing it off with a dash of Timothy Dalton's intensity. More than any other actor in the role, Brosnan seems to be a Bond for all seasons, lending the character a special quality of his own: while the other actors to play Bond were a bit of a wild card in their own way, there was always something steadfast and reliable about Brosnan's 007.

That's why Brosnan's role in Steven Soderbergh's latest film, "Black Bag," is deliciously meta in its own way. Although Brosnan doesn't appear in the movie as much as the core six cast members led by Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett do, his appearance is given that much more weight thanks to his history playing Bond. In "Black Bag," Brosnan's character of Arthur Steiglitz is in charge of England's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and he's also the film's chief villain. It's a turncoat part reminiscent of so many thrillers, but it's given extra juice thanks to Brosnan's performance and his presence itself, making it the closest depiction yet of James Bond as a baddie.