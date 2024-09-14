The Correct Order To Watch Pierce Brosnan's James Bond Movies

There exists an alternate cinematic realm wherein Pierce Brosnan, having concluded his run on the briefly successful NBC action-drama "Remington Steele," inherited the role of James Bond from Roger Moore and likely guided the franchise through a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape. It's possible he could've failed, but that would've been the fault of the production team led by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli. Because Brosnan was born to play Bond. Broccoli even said as much when he met the actor on the set of 1981's "For Your Eyes Only." Though I'm a huge Timothy Dalton supporter, I think versions of "The Living Daylights" and "License to Kill" tailored to Brosnan's more debonair persona would've been much bigger hits, and brought a quick resolution to the legal wrangling that hastened Dalton's departure.

Pierce Brosnan was the platonic ideal of a big-screen James Bond.

Alas, NBC boneheadedly misread the ratings uptick the due-to-be-cancelled "Remington Steele" received in the wake of Brosnan's rumored Bond casting as renewed interest in the fading series, and thus exercised its option for a sixth season. Suddenly, Brosnan was off the market, forcing Broccoli to quickly shift to Dalton.

When Dalton's run ended, and the franchise was cleared for a reboot six years after the tepid box office performance of "License to Kill," Brosnan found himself taking over a franchise that arguably needed him more than he needed it. It was an invigorating resuscitation. Though director John Glen had done his best work for the series on the Dalton movies, filmmaker Martin Campbell gave Brosnan's first Bond, "GoldenEye," the muscle of a modern '90s action movie. 007 was back and more dashingly lethal than ever.

Brosnan's four-movie run as James Bond was an unqualified commercial success, though there's not a single top-five entry among them. One is nearly great, one is solid, one is a frustrating misfire, and one is the worst 007 movie ever made. Given the lack of an overriding arc (which the series offered up with Daniel Craig's five-movie saga), you're free to watch the Brosnan films in whichever order pleases you. But if you're looking for maximum Brosnan Bond pleasure, here's how I'd play it.