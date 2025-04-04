Hell Of A Summer Review: A Campfire Slasher That's Light On Scares But Big On Charm

Nostalgia for summer camps is a strange thing. Whether you've been to camp as a child, a teen camper, and/or an adult counselor, chances are most of your experiences there have involved some sort of hardship, if not anxiety or humiliation. Yes, it's essentially the same as going to school itself, but intensified; instead of getting to go home every night, you're forced to spend 24/7 deep in an isolated rural area with the people that you're attending camp with. In every meaningful way, there is no escape.

Perhaps, then, this nostalgic pull that summer camp has can be chalked up to good ol' trauma bonding. In other words, it's not about the experience itself while it's happening, but about the sense of closeness and accomplishment one feels upon just getting through it. That would explain why so many nostalgic summer camp movies tend to fall into either the horror, comedy, or horror-comedy categories. Whether it's laughing through the pain with "Meatballs," "Wet Hot American Summer," and "Theater Camp," or stabbing through the pain with "Friday the 13th," "Sleepaway Camp," or "Fear Street Part Two: 1978," there's a warm glow of recognition to these films because of our collective dealings with such places.

"Hell of a Summer," the debut feature from actors and co-writers/directors Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard, is a campfire slasher comedy-horror that contains more of the former rather than the latter. That's not to say the film is attempting to sanitize its subject matter or looking to be a goofy romp, but that Bryk and Wolfhard's strengths lie more in writing and portraying endearing characters than coming up with dread-filled imagery and setpieces. While the movie isn't likely to make anyone sleepless or leap out of their seat, its many charms do add up. With its nostalgia-tinged tale set in the present day, "Hell of a Summer" becomes less of a lazy throwback and more of that rare beast, the cozy horror film.