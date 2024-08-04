Friday The 13th Pulled Off The Ultimate Magic Trick By Decapitating Pamela Voorhees

Because the end of Sean Cunningham's 1980 slasher "Friday the 13th" deeply informed the many sequels that followed, revealing the film's climax will not necessarily be considered a spoiler. For those unfamiliar with "Friday the 13th" ... Well, first, I hope the cave you've been living in for the past 40 years has been comfortable, but second, you may want to avert your eyes.

Throughout "Friday the 13th," a group of randy New Jersey camp counselors are steadily picked off by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows. It's implied that it's the ghost of Jason Voorhees, a kid who drowned at Camp Crystal Lake years earlier. Jason, the campfire story goes, was neglected by his counselors and mocked by the other campers. One night, Jason sunk into the lake when his would-be protectors snuck off to have sex. Now, years later, campers at Camp Crystal Lake are targeted by Jason's vengeful spirit.

At the end of the film, however, the truth is revealed. It was not the ghost/zombie of Jason Voorhees committing the murders, but his mother Pamela (Betsy Palmer). She was wounded and bitter over the death of her son years before and she eventually snapped. Now Pamela speaks to herself in Jason's voice, and kills the counselors that wronged "him." When Pamela attacks the camp's remaining survivor Alice (Adrienne King), the young woman gets the drop on her. Alice picks up a machete and slices at Pamela's neck, taking her head off. The camera lingers briefly on Pamela's neck stump while her hands, still twitching with life, clutch at the air. It's a cool kill.

In a 2015 oral history printed in Uproxx, director Cunningham revealed how he and SFX wizard Tom Savini filmed the decapitation scene. Cunningham says they employed an old stage magic trick.