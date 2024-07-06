Bones Had A Decapitation Mishap Behind The Scenes

Special effects shenanigans are to be expected on almost any police procedural. After all, these shows often involve unusual crime scene setups, many with some kind of gag involved. With 12 seasons and 246 episodes, the beloved Fox series "Bones" had plenty of time for a special effect to misfire, and in one spectacularly silly case, it caused a bit of a decapitation mishap! Don't worry, no one was hurt, just a little embarrassed. Just before "Bones" started to find its footing with a stellar fourth episode, there was "A Boy in a Tree," following Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) as they investigate the remains of a teenage boy found hanging from a tree at a prestigious private school. The episode itself is decent enough, but behind-the-scenes things were just a little bit more difficult.

In the book "Bones: The Official Companion" by Hart Hanson and Paul Ruditis, one of the team behind the bones and gore of "Bones" shared a humorous story about his first day on set and how it went disastrously, head-rollingly wrong.