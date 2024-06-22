The Bones Episode That Signaled Success For The Creators

"Bones" is not just a show that has a devoted fan base despite the fact that it ended its run more than seven years ago, it's also a show that had a longer run than most shows that have ever made it to air. Spanning 12 seasons and more than 240 episodes, few series in the history of television can ever say they enjoyed such a fruitful run. That said, creator Hart Hanson wasn't always confident that the show was going to go the distance. There was, however, one key moment that led him to believe the show had legs.

In a 2017 interview with TV Insider around the time that the "Bones" series finale was about to air, Hanson spoke about the moment in question. For him, it was the show's fourth episode. Titled "The Man in the Bear," the episode aired in November of 2005 as the series was trying to find its footing. For Hanson, this is when he realized that the show could have a run like "The X-Files" (with a strong emphasis on could):