How Bones' Creators Benefitted From Social Media

When Hart Hanson's "Bones" premiered on FOX at the outset of the 2005-06 television season, the home entertainment world was a dramatically different place than it is now. The vast majority of TV viewers still looked to the big four networks for small-screen escapism (and most people's screens were, on average, actually small back then), while word-of-mouth buzz was still a fickle thing that spread around the proverbial water cooler or in social circles outside of work. The internet was a valuable tool — everyone either had a blog or knew somebody with one — and an increasing number of folks were starting to get addicted to their Blackberry screens (the term "Crackberry" began to spring up around this time), but we weren't completely buried in our screens.

And, for folks over the age of 30 (or simply not heavily online), social media looked like a passing fad.

Three years later, Facebook and Twitter started to blow up, and it didn't take long for them to become essential elements of our everyday lives. Curiously, that social media upsurge coincided with "Bones" making the leap from a cult procedural to a reliable ratings performer for FOX. Between 2008 and 2012, the Jeffersonian Institute's idiosyncratic crime-solving exploits were being watched by over 10 million people per episode. And while the crackling chemistry between series leads Emily Deschanel (Temperance "Bones" Brennan) and David Boreanaz (FBI Agent Seeley Booth) was a major draw, the show also owed its broadening appeal to its colorful stable of supporting characters.

Indeed, viewers quickly became fans of the series' rotating cast of "squinterns" –- i.e. the eager-beaver assistants who chip in on cases because the Jeffersonian couldn't afford high-paid expert colleagues for Bones and Booth.