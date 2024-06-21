Betty White Guest Starred In Bones' Least Watched Episode

Betty White was TV royalty. All she had to do was pop in, and viewers would sit up, aware they were in the presence of greatness whether they'd ever watched a minute of "The Golden Girls" or absorbed it purely through cultural osmosis. White's legacy goes far beyond playing lovable simpleton Rose on Susan Harris' legendary sitcom (though the character could be hella savage when the occasion called for it), but she spent much of her third act putting her razor-sharp comedic sensibilities to work in a never-ending string of small screen roles. Sitcoms, obviously, were her specialty; "Ally McBeal," "The Ellen Show," "That '70s Show," "Malcolm in the Middle," "Ugly Betty," "30 Rock," and "Community" all brought in White for an episode or more, as did the animated likes of "The Simpsons," "King of the Hill," "Family Guy," and "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy."

So, of course, she also showed up on "Bones" at one point.

Hart Hanson's affable procedural was the perfect playground for White to crack wise while at the same time quietly flexing her dramatic muscles (something she had often done on "The Golden Girls," perhaps to the degree of being under-appreciated). She made her first of two appearances in season 11, episode 4, "The Carpals in the Coy-Wolves," as Dr. Beth Mayer, a superstar in the forensic anthropology community and the rare person capable of bringing out Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan's (Emily Deschanel) insecurities about her own professional accomplishments. White would reprise the role in season 12, episode 10, "The Radioactive Panthers in the Party," which also has the dubious distinction of being the least-watched in the show's history with only 2.52 million viewers tuning in.