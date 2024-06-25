How Friday The 13th's Director Went From Children's Movies To Cult Horror

"Friday the 13th" might be the best example of a flagrant copycat birthing a franchise whose place in cinema history is almost as significant as the thing it knocked off. Sidestepping the debate over what does and does not qualify as the first full-on slasher, it's generally agreed that 1978's "Halloween" set the mold for the horror sub-genre as it exists today. Blood-thirsty killing machines with penchants for pointy weaponry; horny teenagers and early 20-somethings with little to no sense of self-preservation; the unusual young woman who emerges as the "final" survivor in the battle with said monster — they're all present and accounted for in director John Carpenter and co-writer Debra Hill's spooky classic.

They can also be found in director Sean S. Cunningham and writer Victor Miller's 1980 hit "Friday the 13th," but with some major asterisks. For starters, the film that paved the way for Jason Vorhees to become a slasher icon infamously focuses on a different murderer. (Jason, the homicidal lunk that he is, wouldn't show up proper until the sequel and didn't even have his hockey mask until 1982's "Friday the 13th Part III.") Cunningham's movie is also closer to an honest-to-goodness chilling campfire tale like the yarns the doomed counselors at Camp Crystal Lake might spin than the hack-'em-and-slash-'em installments that would follow. You could even say it's suspiciously identical to the OG "Halloween" in that last respect.

By that I mean Cunningham and Miller have freely admitted to stealing from Carpenter and Hill's trailblazing horror flick like there's no tomorrow. For Cunningham, in particular, this was a desperate gambit to get his career back on track after he'd directed a pair of children's movies that, while not incontrovertibly disasters, didn't have studios knocking on his door, eager to hire him.