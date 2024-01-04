The 8 Best Wes Craven Movies Ranked

The horror genre was in a bit of a downswing in the 1990s (although there were still gems to be found if you knew where to look), and then came Wes Crven's "Scream." The 1996 meta-slasher penned by Kevin Williamson became a sleeper hit and helped revitalize the genre in a big, big way. Suddenly, horror was hot again! And all these years later, after all the sequels and rip-offs, "Scream" is better than ever. I don't think it's hyperbolic to say that the film is a legit masterpiece of the genre, and the fact that it's not even number one on this list is a testament to how much influence Craven had over horror during his career. Like other slasher movies before it, "Scream" follows a group of teens targeted by a masked killer. The twist, though, is that unlike other standard slasher movie victims, the kids here are well aware of the horror genre, and can therefore follow a set of rules to try to survive. It's a brilliant idea brilliantly executed.