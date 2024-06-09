The Correct Order To Watch The Sleepaway Camp Franchise

Quick show of hands: how many of you reading this knew there were five "Sleepaway Camp" movies? Put your hand down, liar in the back, I see you. Casual movie fans are likely aware of "Sleepaway Camp" due to the film's infamous ending, or tracked it down after that one "Robot Chicken" sketch where they recreated the ending with claymation as a character exclaimed, "Oh, my god! Somebody remembered this movie and wrote a comedy sketch about it!" /Film gave the original film a spot on our ranked list of the "Best Slashers of All Time," so even if fans are unaware of the latter installments, there was, of course, always going to be sequels.

"Sleepaway Camp II" and "Sleepaway Camp III" mark the leading actor debut of Pamela Springsteen (yes, of that Springsteen family) and take place years after the events of "Sleepaway Camp." The fifth film released but fourth in the timeline, "Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor" might as well be a lost film at this point, and "Return to Sleepaway Camp" from 2008 saw the return of both Felissa Rose as Angela Baker, but was also directed by the original film's same director, Robert Hiltzik.

Do you really need to watch all of these films? Well, I'm here to give my expert opinion on the ultimate order to watch the franchise. All art is subjective and it's not like I wrote the book on it or anything (except my wife and I actually did), but as a lifelong fan who has lost count of how many times I've watched this delightfully disastrous horror series, I've got you covered.