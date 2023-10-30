Sleepaway Camp Ending Explained: At The Waterfront After The Social

The slasher boom of the 1980s was a wild time, where filmmakers were attempting to capitalize off of the popularity of films like John Carpenter's "Halloween" and Sean S. Cunningham's "Friday the 13th," while also trying not to appear like a cheap rip-off of either title. This led to success stories like the "Child's Play/Chucky" franchise, or colossal failures like "Boggy Creek II: And the Legend Continues." And then there are films like 1983's "Sleepaway Camp," a slasher film viewed as a classic by some and unforgivable schlock by others. There are five (you read that right) films in the series, but none have been able to capture the magic or reputation of the first one. Introducing scream queen Felissa Rose in her very first feature, "Sleepaway Camp" is a notorious bit of '80s camp (literal and metaphorical) known for casting actual teenagers to play the campers.

Diehard fans joke about the sheriff suddenly wearing a fake mustache in the final scene, the overabundance of men in denim cutoff shorts, incredible lines of dialogue like "eat s*** and live, Bill," and mean girl Judy's legendary side ponytail. But "Sleepaway Camp" is inarguably most remembered for the film's controversial ending, which is still debated over 40 years later.

An important note, I will be using she/her pronouns to refer to Angela unless otherwise noted. This is not an attempt to misgender the character but considering the film's complicated approach to gender identity and multiple interpretations of the ending, the decision is purely for readability.