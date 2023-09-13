Horror Films From The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival You Need To Watch

Director: Moritz Mohr

Writer: Tyler Burton Smith, Arend Remmers

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Yayan Ruhian, Andrew Koji, Isaiah Mustafa, Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman, Sharlto Copley

What It's About: Bill Skarsgård (credited only as Boy) commits bloody martial-arts mayhem as a deaf warrior trained by a mysterious shaman (The Raid's Yayan Ruhian) to topple a far-flung dystopia in Moritz Mohr's loony debut feature. (From TIFF)

What Critics Are Saying: Produced by Sam Raimi, it should come as no surprise that the official festival program guide for "Boy Kills World" advises audiences to "steel yourself for the gnarly deployment of a cheese grater across multiple faces and appendages." Though this isn't exactly a horror film, it certainly delivers on plenty of blood and gore, with Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Nevarro praising it as "a propulsive body-decimating actioner with impressive sequences choreographed by Dawid Szatarski and energetic, swooping camera work to capture the mayhem gleefully." The review goes on to describe the film as "a video game in movie form, with Boy moving his way up to the Final Boss through inventive set pieces and fights that offer no shortage of bone-crunching madness and a ton of arterial spray."

Brian Tallerico at RogertEbert.com isn't quite as high on the movie but still has some praise to dish out, writing, "The artistic order of the day here is mayhem, but that's harder to pull off in an entertaining fashion than it may look. Mohr displays with his debut a strong sense of pacing (after that slack opening) and knows how to get the most out of his cast, playing Copley's wide-eyed insanity off Gellman's dry sense of humor and Rothe's genuine likability. What first seems like a mistake in making Skarsgård mute becomes a gift because there's so much chaos around him. He becomes the center on which everything else spins, spraying blood everywhere."

When Can You See It: "Boy Kills World" doesn't have an official release date yet.