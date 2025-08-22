Weapons Doesn't 'Work' Without One Actor, According To Director Zach Cregger

Enormous spoilers for "Weapons" follow, because everything about this particular character is a massive spoiler — so if you haven't seen "Weapons" yet, come back and read this another time!

Anyone who's gotten the chance to see horror director Zach Cregger's sophomore movie "Weapons" knows that, among the extremely talented cast, there's one standout ... and it's the character who will, I imagine, serve as the inspiration for a million costumes this Halloween. That honor belongs to "Aunt" Gladys Lily, played by veteran actress (and Oscar nominee) Amy Madigan, who barely appears in the movie's marketing — and for good reason, considering she's the key to the entire film's narrative.

Cregger, the sketch comedian turned writer-director behind this film and 2022's "Barbarian," spoke to Vanity Fair about Madigan's performance and, truly, had nothing negative to say about Madigan. "Look, I'm more than happy to sing Amy's praises in the press all day long," Cregger clarified. "She's so incredible in this movie. Without her, the movie doesn't work. She saved me. It's just hard to discuss her character without getting into spoilers, so it's tricky."

What Cregger is talking about is the fact that Madigan's Gladys is the reason that 17 children disappear from their beds in the middle of the night in the sleepy town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania, because she's a witch who steals life forces. After invading the Lily family home and putting young Alex's (Cary Christopher) parents into a horrifying trance so that she can steal their life force (to cure some sort of mystery illness or, perhaps, keep her alive after centuries), Gladys is firmly established as the movie's villain. Despite that, Madigan — who should get an Oscar nomination for the role — injects some deeply human moments into her creepy, otherworldly performance.

"Amy does this amazing thing where she shape-shifts throughout this movie. You never really feel like you've pinned her down, except maybe when she's threatening Alex at the breakfast table," Cregger told the outlet. "Maybe we're seeing the real her, or maybe the real her is this vulnerable thing." Another moment Cregger points to is when Gladys, in need of more life force, asks Alex to help her kidnap those 17 children, all of whom are in his third-grade class. If he does this, Gladys says, she'll leave — giving Madigan another opportunity for a tonal shift. "Amy looks so hurt by the fact that he doesn't want her to stay in the house," Cregger says. "I was like, 'Is that the real her?'"

So how did Cregger get a venerated actress like Madigan to play the weirdest and most vital character in "Weapons?" Here's what he told Vanity Fair about Madigan's casting process.