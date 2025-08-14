Zach Cregger Might Give Weapons' Best Character A Prequel - Here's Why That's A Good Idea

When Gladys meets up with Maybrook elementary school principal Marcus Miller (Benedict Wong) to discuss her "nephew" Alex (Cary Christopher), she explains her role in the latter's life and why his parents can't be there, claiming they have fallen ill with "consumption." Marcus is confused by the story: "Consumption" isn't a disease people have had to worry about since the days we were traveling across the Oregon Trail. Gladys quickly changes the subject, but the implication is clear: She's been around much, much longer than the rest of the characters in "Weapons," and this is where the potential of a Gladys prequel really becomes apparent.

At somewhere in the ballpark of $38 million, "Weapons" had a much larger budget than "Barbarian," so truly exploring how old Gladys is was probably never in the cards. But by splitting off into its own feature film, a Gladys prequel could allow Cregger to explore a new genre in the "Weapons" universe: the Western. After all, if Gladys is old enough to make cultural references to the frontier days of the Old West, a prequel film could explore what she was up to in those days. Armed with Cregger's wicked sense of humor and penchant for thrills, a movie along those lines would feel much more unique that your average horror follow-up ever could.

Taking such a dramatic left turn might sound risky in the wake of "M3GAN 2.0," which bombed at the box office after pulling a similar genre change-up. However, if you want see how a Gladys prequel could work, one need look no further than Ti West's "Pearl," a Technicolor-soaked nightmare that reveals the grim origins of the titular character — first played by its star, Mia Goth, in West's "X" — while still working as a standalone film in its own right.

Whether Cregger goes down this route, or a Gladys prequel even happens, is still very much in the air. Cregger is already hard at work on his next film, the latest stab at a "Resident Evil" movie, and is also working on two other projects: "Henchman," a film set in the DC Universe, and "Flood," an original science-fiction script.

Cregger, as he told THR, seems mindful of how "everything in this business changes on a dime," (sorta) joking that his take on "Resident Evil" could backfire and kill any interest in a Gladys prequel. But if that were to happen, let's just say there'd be an army of "Weapons" fans out there ready to launch themselves like a missile to break Cregger out of Director's Jail.

"Weapons" is currently playing in theaters.