The Grey's Anatomy Role You Forgot Weapons Star Amy Madigan Played

Anyone who's ever watched any given episode of "Grey's Anatomy" knows perfectly well that Meredith Grey is nothing if not stubborn, and after a breakup with Derek Shepherd in season 4, she starts seeing Dr. Katharine Wyatt for therapy sessions to deal with the fact that he's dating someone else. (Derek briefly dates Lauren Stamile's nurse Rose, though he ultimately ends things abruptly because, well, he and Meredith are endgame.) To say Meredith and Dr. Wyatt's sessions don't go well is a massive understatement. Not only does Meredith flat-out refuse to speak for multiple sessions, but she keeps asking Dr. Wyatt for easy answers — especially when she, meaning Meredith, is stressing about Derek being with Rose. Dr. Wyatt, thankfully, offers tough love, making it quite clear that Meredith's stress is unhelpful because she's not doing anything about Derek being with Rose; in fact, Dr. Wyatt essentially calls Meredith a coward for not pursuing the man she loves. This angers Meredith so much that she briefly quits therapy.

The real breakthrough between Dr. Wyatt and Meredith, though, centers around Meredith's late mother, the surgical pioneer Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton). After Meredith ultimately returns to her sessions with Dr. Wyatt, Meredith brings up something devastating — Ellis' attempted suicide. As Meredith recounts to Dr. Wyatt, she was a small child when Ellis slit her wrists in the kitchen of their family home and told Meredith to wait until she was unconscious to call 911 for help; Meredith ignores her mother's command and ultimately saves her life. It's through her work with Dr. Wyatt that Meredith has a deeply unsettling realization, though. Ellis didn't intend to die, but staged her attempt to get the attention of her secret lover, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), who was married during their affair. (Ellis left her husband, Meredith's father, Thatcher — played by Jeff Perry — for Richard, but he didn't leave his wife, Adele, played by Loretta Devine, in return.)

Dr. Wyatt treats other characters on "Grey's Anatomy" — we see her in sessions with Dr. Erica Hahn (Brooke Smith) and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) — but her most important storyline is with Meredith. With that role in mind, Amy Madigan's role in "Weapons" becomes weirdly more terrifying (somehow).

