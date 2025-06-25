Stephen King Thinks This Clint Eastwood Movie Is One Of This Century's Best

The New York Times recently ran a poll asking famous filmmakers, actors, and writers to name the best movies of the century so far. From Pedro Almodóvar to "West Side Story" and "Snow White" star Rachel Zegler, the Times asked dozens upon dozens of famous people about their favorite feature films released since the year 2000 and then compiled their responses into a Top 100 list (ranked by which movies got the most votes). The poll was very similar to the polls that Sight & Sound holds once every decade, only limited to releases from the last 25 years and inviting a different team of filmmakers, writers, and executives to participate. (Sight & Sound also invites critics and essayists.)

As of this writing, one can see many of the Top 10 lists submitted by the participants, and, boy howdy, are some of the choices interesting. Alex Winter, the star of the "Bill & Ted" films and director of "Freaked," "Zappa," and "The YouTube Effect," listed the recent Romanian comedy "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" as one of the best of the century, while Almodóvar listed "Ida," "Dogtooth," and Abbas Kiarostami's "Ten." To choose a few more at random, Julianne Moore listed "Phantom Thread" and "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," while Karyn Kusama was fond of "Arrival," "Mandy," "Under the Skin," and "The Social Network."

Star horror luminary Stephen King was also polled, naturally, and his choices were perhaps a little more mainstream than most, with several box office hits and Oscar darlings among them. King enjoyed Ridley Scott's "Black Hawk Down," Ang Lee's "Brokeback Mountain," Martin Scorsese's "The Departed," the Coen Bros.' one-two-punch of "O Brother, Where Are Thou?" and "No Country for Old Men," and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." The only horror films on his list were "Train to Busan" and the 2025 New Zealand thriller "The Rule of Jenny Penn" (which features one of John Lithgow's greatest performances).

His list also included a film directed by — and starring — Clint Eastwood. No, not "Space Cowboys."