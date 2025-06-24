How Rachel Zegler Really Feels About The Backlash To Her Snow White Movie
Disney's "Snow White" controversy has arguably eclipsed the movie itself, which is a shame since the 2025 re-imagining of the studio's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is perfectly fine. However, the film was divisive from the get-go, as casting Rachel Zegler as a traditionally white character caused race-related outrage from trolls and anti-woke commentators. After that, the movie's main stars, Zegler and Gal Gadot, voiced their opinions on the Palestine-Israel conflict, ultimately connecting the film to heated real-world events. Zegler, to be exact, used her platform to call for a free Palestine, while Gadot — a former soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces — showed support for her own country (and received death threats), prompting Disney to hire extra security for the performer.
Needless to say, "Snow White" flopped at the box office and Zegler received a ton of backlash simply for playing the titular character and being vocal about her political stances. The actor has since opened up about her experience in an interview with I-D, revealing that while it's been a difficult time for her, she doesn't regret speaking about the causes that matter to her:
"My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is, and my support for one cause does not denounce any others. That's always been at the core of who I am as a person. It's the way I was raised."
Zegler acknowledged that vocalizing her views on the Israel-Palestine situation is risky, but people's lives are more important than her career. Should the "Snow White" backlash continue to negatively impact her, she will take the hits. However, these past few months have still been taxing at times, though they have also allowed Zegler to change her mindset.
Rachel Zegler saw a psychiatrist after Snow White
Rachel Zegler's "Snow White" experience ultimately led to her seeing a psychiatrist and being put onto anxiety medication, which has helped her get her life back on track after a challenging period. The actor recalled her psychiatrist telling her that the whole situation wasn't normal, but they were the words she needed to hear at the time, as it made her realize that she was dealing with extreme circumstances. Despite this, Zegler refuses to be thought of as a victim, revealing that the experience has made her appreciate the good things in her life. As she told I-D:
"I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don't choose it. I also don't choose nastiness in the face of it. I don't choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I'm very lucky to live the life I live."
Zegler's experience would break lots of people, but it seems that she's dealing with the blowback as well as can be. It remains to be seen if the backlash will have any long-term impact on her career, but it's clear that the "Snow White" star values some things more than work, and that's commendable.
"Snow White" is now streaming on Disney+.