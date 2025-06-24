How Rachel Zegler Really Feels About The Backlash To Her Snow White Movie

Disney's "Snow White" controversy has arguably eclipsed the movie itself, which is a shame since the 2025 re-imagining of the studio's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is perfectly fine. However, the film was divisive from the get-go, as casting Rachel Zegler as a traditionally white character caused race-related outrage from trolls and anti-woke commentators. After that, the movie's main stars, Zegler and Gal Gadot, voiced their opinions on the Palestine-Israel conflict, ultimately connecting the film to heated real-world events. Zegler, to be exact, used her platform to call for a free Palestine, while Gadot — a former soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces — showed support for her own country (and received death threats), prompting Disney to hire extra security for the performer.

Needless to say, "Snow White" flopped at the box office and Zegler received a ton of backlash simply for playing the titular character and being vocal about her political stances. The actor has since opened up about her experience in an interview with I-D, revealing that while it's been a difficult time for her, she doesn't regret speaking about the causes that matter to her:

"My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is, and my support for one cause does not denounce any others. That's always been at the core of who I am as a person. It's the way I was raised."

Zegler acknowledged that vocalizing her views on the Israel-Palestine situation is risky, but people's lives are more important than her career. Should the "Snow White" backlash continue to negatively impact her, she will take the hits. However, these past few months have still been taxing at times, though they have also allowed Zegler to change her mindset.