The Rachel Zegler Snow White Controversy Explained

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" originates from the gruesome fairy tales by Giambattista Basile and the Brothers Grimm, which are bloody, nightmarish stories that most parents wouldn't read to their children. Since then, "Snow White" has inspired everything from horror flicks to erotic films, further adding to its legacy as a twisted story at heart.

However, thanks to Disney reimagining the once-brutal narrative as a more wholesome story, "Snow White" is now regarded as a family-friendly fantasy about a princess, her loyal dwarf companions, and a handsome prince who steals her heart. Well, that's how it used to be perceived, as the House of Mouse's live-action "Snow White" remake, starring Rachel Zegler as the titular princess, is even more controversial than the story's horrifying roots.

2025's "Snow White" is a passable live-action retelling that updates the story for modern times, but the film's myriad of scandals have turned it into one of the most divisive releases in recent memory. With that in mind, let's find out why this seemingly innocent movie became the subject of some heated drama.

